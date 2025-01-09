Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs, Displacing Thousands

As gas canisters exploded due to intense heat, Kevin Williams realized it was time to flee his neighborhood under attack by a massive wildfire.

The fires, fueled by high winds, claimed at least two lives and prompted 70,000 evacuations on Wednesday as they ripped through areas near Los Angeles, consuming over 11,800 acres in Pacific Palisades and 10,600 acres in Eaton Canyon.

Displaced residents found refuge at the Pasadena Convention Center, recounting harrowing escapes and wrestling with emotions of devastation as uncertainty looms over their homes' safety.

