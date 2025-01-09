Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs, Displacing Thousands
Raging wildfires near Los Angeles forced the evacuation of 70,000 residents, with explosions and flames consuming homes in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Canyon regions. The record-breaking fires caused widespread fear and uncertainty, particularly affecting suburbs like Altadena and La Canada Flintridge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 02:05 IST
As gas canisters exploded due to intense heat, Kevin Williams realized it was time to flee his neighborhood under attack by a massive wildfire.
The fires, fueled by high winds, claimed at least two lives and prompted 70,000 evacuations on Wednesday as they ripped through areas near Los Angeles, consuming over 11,800 acres in Pacific Palisades and 10,600 acres in Eaton Canyon.
Displaced residents found refuge at the Pasadena Convention Center, recounting harrowing escapes and wrestling with emotions of devastation as uncertainty looms over their homes' safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI-enabled pendants for cows to ensure safety and well-being
CWC expresses concern over attack on religious minorities in Bangladesh, urges Union govt to ensure their safety and wellbeing.
Moscow Airports Reopen After Safety Restrictions Lifted
RAF Warns Against Fraudulent Claims, Highlights Road Safety Measures
Flydubai Suspends Flights to Russian Airports Amid Safety Concerns