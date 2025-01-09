Left Menu

Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs, Displacing Thousands

Raging wildfires near Los Angeles forced the evacuation of 70,000 residents, with explosions and flames consuming homes in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Canyon regions. The record-breaking fires caused widespread fear and uncertainty, particularly affecting suburbs like Altadena and La Canada Flintridge.

Updated: 09-01-2025 02:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As gas canisters exploded due to intense heat, Kevin Williams realized it was time to flee his neighborhood under attack by a massive wildfire.

The fires, fueled by high winds, claimed at least two lives and prompted 70,000 evacuations on Wednesday as they ripped through areas near Los Angeles, consuming over 11,800 acres in Pacific Palisades and 10,600 acres in Eaton Canyon.

Displaced residents found refuge at the Pasadena Convention Center, recounting harrowing escapes and wrestling with emotions of devastation as uncertainty looms over their homes' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

