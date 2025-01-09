Inferno in the Hills: Hollywood Firestorms Leave Path of Destruction

A fast-moving fire in the Hollywood Hills erupted Wednesday night as more evacuations were ordered for Los Angeles residents and fire crews battled three other major blazes that claimed at least five lives.

The Sunset Fire, burning near iconic Hollywood landmarks, forced evacuations in Santa Monica, extending over 130,000 individuals under evacuation orders from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena.

Erratic winds intensified the fires, destroying over 1,000 structures, including Palisades Charter High School. Despite firefighters’ efforts, embers ignited block after block. Celebrities like Billy Crystal lost their homes in what is the most destructive fire in LA's modern history.

