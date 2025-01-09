Left Menu

Hollywood Hills Inferno: Wildfires Rage Through Los Angeles

Devastating wildfires have engulfed the Hollywood Hills and other parts of Los Angeles, leading to evacuations, destruction of hundreds of homes, and loss of life. Six separate fires continue to burn, fueled by dry winds. Emergency response resources are stretched, prompting aid from multiple states.

Updated: 09-01-2025 09:17 IST
A series of wildfires ravaged Los Angeles, extending into the Hollywood Hills, causing mass evacuations and destruction. The fires, which claimed lives and properties, were exacerbated by dry, hurricane-force winds, straining firefighting resources and water supplies.

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced a new fire in the Hollywood Hills, bringing the total to six in Los Angeles County. As of Wednesday, all but one fire remained entirely uncontained. The iconic Oscars venue, Dolby Theater, was in a potential evacuation zone due to the nearby Sunset Fire.

The Palisades Fire alone burned over 15,832 acres, making it one of the city's most destructive in history. Water shortages presented further challenges as firefighters from across the U.S. joined the battle. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, while President Biden promised federal assistance.

