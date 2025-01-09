IAEA Combats Silent Pandemic of Antimicrobial Resistance Through Innovation and Collaboration

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), dubbed the "silent pandemic," poses an escalating global threat to public health, food security, and economic stability. The World Health Organization estimates that AMR directly caused 1.27 million deaths in 2019 alone, with projections predicting up to 40 million deaths annually by 2050 if urgent action is not taken. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is tackling this crisis with a multi-disciplinary approach, focusing on its impact on food, agriculture, and zoonotic diseases.

Tracking AMR in Food and Agriculture

The misuse of antimicrobials, especially overuse in livestock, contributes to the development of resistant bacteria, which can spread through food systems and the environment. The IAEA, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), uses advanced nuclear and related techniques to trace and manage antimicrobial residues.

Tools such as carbon-14 and tritium-labelled tracers, along with stable isotopes, identify drug residues in food and the environment. These techniques also help ensure drug quality, preventing the exposure of pathogens to subtherapeutic doses, which can accelerate resistance.

Innovative methods, including the use of carbon-13-labelled antimicrobials, have been developed in partnership with institutions like the Technical University of Munich to monitor the movement of antimicrobial compounds through soil and water. This data informs effective soil and water management strategies, critical to reducing agricultural runoff that can carry resistant bacteria into ecosystems and human populations.

Strengthening Preparedness for AMR and Zoonotic Threats

The IAEA’s Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action (ZODIAC) initiative, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, enhances global preparedness for zoonotic diseases and antimicrobial resistance. ZODIAC provides tools, training, and technology to identify zoonotic pathogens before they spread, emphasizing early detection and coordinated response.

Workshops under ZODIAC, such as one held in the Seychelles in October 2024, train veterinary professionals to diagnose antimicrobial resistance in livestock, ensuring safe and healthy food supplies. Regional training courses have also been conducted in Argentina, Bulgaria, Ethiopia, South Korea, and Senegal, empowering laboratories with cutting-edge molecular and isotopic techniques to monitor and manage AMR.

Advancing Through Innovation

Nuclear-derived methods help analyze how resistance genes transfer between bacterial populations across humans, animals, and the environment. These insights are critical for developing targeted interventions to contain AMR.

“Radiation-based tools have revolutionized our ability to trace resistance pathways and assess risks,” said Shariffa Joubert of the Seychelles Animal Health Laboratory. “This ensures a safer food chain and healthier livestock.”

ZODIAC also drives innovation in immunological and molecular technologies, providing member countries with real-time monitoring tools, such as drones for environmental sampling and advanced software for spectral analysis.

Joining Forces Through One Health

AMR is a complex issue requiring a coordinated response across multiple sectors. The One Health initiative integrates human health, animal health, food production, and environmental sectors to develop unified strategies against AMR.

By leveraging lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, One Health underscores the importance of early detection, robust surveillance, and international cooperation. “The principles that helped manage COVID-19 are equally vital for combating AMR,” said Najat Mokhtar, Deputy Director General of the IAEA.

Global Impact and Future Directions

For over 60 years, the IAEA and FAO have addressed transboundary animal diseases and zoonotic threats. Today, they draw on this expertise to combat AMR, promoting sustainable practices and empowering nations to protect human and environmental health.

With 128 member states participating in ZODIAC, the initiative provides a global platform for data sharing, capacity building, and research. This network supports science-based decision-making, helping countries to mitigate the growing AMR threat.

As AMR continues to challenge global health systems, the IAEA’s innovative techniques, international collaboration, and integrated solutions are driving progress toward a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future.

ZODIAC at a Glance: