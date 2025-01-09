Left Menu

Rising Tides: The Billion-Dollar Impact of 2024's Natural Disasters

The year 2024 witnessed $140 billion in insured losses due to natural disasters, indicating a significant rise from $106 billion in 2023. Munich Re highlights the growing impact of climate change through more extreme weather events. The year marked the third most expensive since 1980, with hurricanes causing major damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:06 IST
Rising Tides: The Billion-Dollar Impact of 2024's Natural Disasters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The financial toll from natural disasters soared to $140 billion in 2024, representing a significant increase from 2023's $106 billion figure. According to Munich Re, the insurance heavyweight, these figures underscore how climate change is intensifying the frequency and severity of weather events.

Commenting on the findings, Thomas Blunck of Munich Re's management board, stated, 'One record-breaking high after another – the consequences are devastating.' The year ranked as the third most expensive since 1980 with total losses from natural disasters reaching $320 billion.

Major hurricanes, Helene and Milton, notably impacted the United States. Meanwhile, ongoing climate challenges are evident as wildfires force evacuations in Los Angeles, emphasizing the pressing issue of climate-related dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

