Rising Tides: The Billion-Dollar Impact of 2024's Natural Disasters
The year 2024 witnessed $140 billion in insured losses due to natural disasters, indicating a significant rise from $106 billion in 2023. Munich Re highlights the growing impact of climate change through more extreme weather events. The year marked the third most expensive since 1980, with hurricanes causing major damage.
The financial toll from natural disasters soared to $140 billion in 2024, representing a significant increase from 2023's $106 billion figure. According to Munich Re, the insurance heavyweight, these figures underscore how climate change is intensifying the frequency and severity of weather events.
Commenting on the findings, Thomas Blunck of Munich Re's management board, stated, 'One record-breaking high after another – the consequences are devastating.' The year ranked as the third most expensive since 1980 with total losses from natural disasters reaching $320 billion.
Major hurricanes, Helene and Milton, notably impacted the United States. Meanwhile, ongoing climate challenges are evident as wildfires force evacuations in Los Angeles, emphasizing the pressing issue of climate-related dangers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana 2024: Election hustle, farmers' struggle bookend sporting glory
FPI inflows into Indian equities drop sharply in 2024; rebound anticipated in 2025
Russian pipeline gas and LNG exports to Europe up 18-20% in 2024, Novak says
Indian cricket in 2024: Painful trophy wait ends before rare loss at home triggers transition talk
UPDATE 1-Russian pipeline gas and LNG exports to Europe up 18-20% in 2024, Novak says