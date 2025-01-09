Malawi's Climate Struggles: From Drought to Deluge

Drought-stricken Malawi is now facing the threat of potentially catastrophic rains, as Cyclone Chido underscores the vulnerability of homes and farms across the nation. The country's disaster management officials are struggling to address the challenges posed by a shifting climate.

The recent drought, exacerbated by El Niño, has left the land parched, with millions of residents suffering from food insecurity. As La Niña brings much-needed rain, it simultaneously poses the risk of flooding, erosion, and landslides, adding to the nation's troubles.

Efforts to mitigate the impact include constructing dykes and reinforcing riverbanks. However, authorities are calling for international support at climate summits to secure funding and aid, emphasizing the immediate need for comprehensive global action against climate change's effects on vulnerable regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)