Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Copper-Based Nano Catalyst for Sustainable Industrial Applications

The novel method utilizes sporopollenin, a naturally abundant waste product, as a scaffold for the growth of copper oxide rods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:04 IST
This innovative catalyst, synthesized using the controlled growth of copper oxide nanostructures on a sporopollenin template, offers a greener and more cost-effective pathway for industrial chemical reactions. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A team of researchers from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), an autonomous institution under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has unveiled a groundbreaking copper-based catalyst with a unique star-like nanostructure. This innovative catalyst, synthesized using the controlled growth of copper oxide nanostructures on a sporopollenin template, offers a greener and more cost-effective pathway for industrial chemical reactions.

Industrial chemical processes often rely on hazardous materials, high temperatures, or toxic solvents. This discovery aligns with the global push towards sustainability by providing an environmentally friendly alternative that minimizes harm while enhancing efficiency.

The novel method utilizes sporopollenin, a naturally abundant waste product, as a scaffold for the growth of copper oxide rods. These rods, combined with polyethyleneimine (PEI), form a distinctive "morning star" nanostructure optimized for catalysis under green conditions.

Key Features of the Copper-Based Nano Catalyst

  • Sustainable Synthesis: Utilizes sporopollenin, a waste material, as a scaffold, showcasing the concept of "waste to wealth."
  • Eco-Friendly Conditions: Efficiently operates in water without additives, eliminating the need for harsh solvents or high temperatures.
  • High Reusability: Retains its catalytic efficiency across five cycles.
  • Versatile Applications: Suitable for organic reactions, environmental remediation, nanoscale electronics, and surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS).

Innovative Methodology

The synthesis begins with sporopollenin's bowl-like outer structure, which acts as a natural template. Functionalized with PEI, the scaffold provides amine groups essential for nucleating and growing copper oxide nanostructures. The resulting catalyst exhibits a star-like morphology with bowl-shaped features that enhance catalytic performance.

This novel approach has been optimized for catalytic reactions that align with green chemistry principles, reducing reliance on conventional methods that often require unsustainable materials and processes.

Impact and Future Potential

The eco-friendly nature of this catalyst positions it as a transformative solution across industries:

  • Pharmaceuticals: Enables cleaner, more sustainable chemical syntheses.
  • Environmental Remediation: Facilitates pollutant removal and water treatment.
  • Electronics and SERS: Opens avenues for advanced material development and analytical applications.

By leveraging abundant biomass waste to create high-value catalysts, this innovation directly supports sustainable development goals. The ability to combine economic efficiency with environmental benefits marks a significant advancement in the field of catalysis.

The findings, published in Nanoscale in 2024, exemplify the power of interdisciplinary research in addressing pressing environmental challenges while offering scalable industrial solutions.

As industries increasingly adopt sustainable practices, this copper-based nano catalyst could redefine how we approach chemical reactions, setting a benchmark for green innovation.

