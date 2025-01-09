Tragedy in Ghatkopar: Fatal Tree Collapse Strikes Two Women
In Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, a 60-year-old woman died and another was injured when a tree fell on them from a private garden. The incident occurred at 6 pm near a hotel. The victims were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where one was declared dead, and the other remains hospitalized.
A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area when a tree from a private garden collapsed onto two women, resulting in the death of a 60-year-old and injuring another.
The unfortunate event took place around 6 pm near a hotel, as the women were walking along the road.
The victims were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. One of them, identified as Minakshiben, was declared dead, while the second, Vandana Shah, remains under medical supervision and is undergoing an MRI scan to assess her injuries. The cause of the uprooting remains unclear.
