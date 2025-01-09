Inferno in LA: Wildfires Devastate the City of Angels

Los Angeles is grappling with the largest wildfires in its history, raging on both the eastern and western fronts of the city. As of Thursday morning, these devastating fires have already consumed nearly 28,000 acres, surpassing the size of Disney World and claiming at least five lives.

The Palisades and Eaton fires remain uncontained, forcing mandatory evacuations, engulfing thousands of structures, and impacting iconic locations like Hollywood Boulevard. Firefighters, aided by aerial support, are working tirelessly to control the blazes under adverse conditions, as hurricane-force winds and extreme drought hinder efforts.

The devastation spans high-value real estate, including celebrity homes, with notable losses involving stars like Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton. Given the severity of the situation, President Joe Biden is actively monitoring developments and coordinating federal responses. Evacuees find refuge in temporary shelters, while firefighters from other states rally to aid the overwhelmed local crews.

(With inputs from agencies.)