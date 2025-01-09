Left Menu

Elusive La Nina Makes a Subtle Entrance: What It Means Globally

A weak La Nina has emerged, affecting global weather patterns, with potential impacts on hurricane activity and precipitation. Meteorologists note its late formation may be linked to warmer oceans. The phenomenon generally brings drier weather to parts of the U.S. and wetter conditions in Indonesia and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:01 IST
Elusive La Nina Makes a Subtle Entrance: What It Means Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The long-anticipated arrival of La Nina has finally been confirmed. However, meteorologists indicate this climatic event is weak and may not provoke significant weather challenges typically associated with it.

Characterized by colder than usual water temperatures in the central equatorial Pacific, La Nina generally contrasts with the atmospheric conditions of El Nino, influencing global weather patterns. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had predicted its formation following the last El Nino's end in June 2024.

NOAA's meteorologist Michelle L'Heureux highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the delayed emergence of La Nina, attributing it to unexpectedly warmer ocean temperatures. Historically, La Nina correlates with drier conditions in America's south and west, alongside increased wet weather in parts of Indonesia and Australia. It also impacts hurricane activity during summer, though this La Nina might dissipate before then.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025