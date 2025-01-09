Elusive La Nina Makes a Subtle Entrance: What It Means Globally

The long-anticipated arrival of La Nina has finally been confirmed. However, meteorologists indicate this climatic event is weak and may not provoke significant weather challenges typically associated with it.

Characterized by colder than usual water temperatures in the central equatorial Pacific, La Nina generally contrasts with the atmospheric conditions of El Nino, influencing global weather patterns. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had predicted its formation following the last El Nino's end in June 2024.

NOAA's meteorologist Michelle L'Heureux highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the delayed emergence of La Nina, attributing it to unexpectedly warmer ocean temperatures. Historically, La Nina correlates with drier conditions in America's south and west, alongside increased wet weather in parts of Indonesia and Australia. It also impacts hurricane activity during summer, though this La Nina might dissipate before then.

(With inputs from agencies.)