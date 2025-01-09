Left Menu

Avian Influenza Sparks Precautionary Measures at Nagpur Zoos

After three tigers and a leopard died at a Nagpur wildlife rescue centre, the Maharajbagh Zoo stopped feeding chicken to its animals as a safety measure. The deaths were linked to avian influenza, though confirmation awaits lab results. Disinfection and inspections are ongoing to prevent further spread.

Updated: 09-01-2025 23:37 IST
  • India

The recent deaths of three tigers and a leopard at a Nagpur wildlife rescue center have prompted swift precautionary actions at the city's Maharajbagh Zoo, where officials stopped feeding chicken to animals, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik revealed that the animal deaths were likely linked to avian influenza, potentially contracted through consuming chicken. However, the definitive cause remains pending lab test outcomes, he added during a media interaction.

Zoo authorities have been instructed to meticulously inspect food sources before feeding the animals. Additionally, precautionary measures, including regular sanitization and disinfection, are being rigorously implemented to manage and curb the potential spread of the virus.

