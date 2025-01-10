Space Delays and Freshwater Perils: A Global Science Roundup

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again delayed its highly anticipated space docking mission due to satellite drift issues. This marks the second delay, with no new docking date announced, as technology that was supposed to debut on January 7 remains untested.

Despite Italy's pursuit of independent rocket operations, European Space Agency's chief assures that cooperation within Europe remains robust. Italy's Avio is set to manage the Vega C rocket operations for ESA, an Italian-built model previously under Europe's primary launch operator, Arianespace.

A new study on freshwater ecosystems reveals that 24% of freshwater species, including fishes and crustaceans, are at high risk of extinction. This is part of a growing global biodiversity crisis affecting freshwater habitats covering 1% of Earth's surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)