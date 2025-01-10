WMO and Mountain Research Initiative Strengthen Partnership to Tackle Climate Impacts on Mountain Regions

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Mountain Research Initiative (MRI) have deepened their collaboration to address the escalating impacts of the climate crisis on mountain ecosystems, economies, and communities. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a milestone in a decade-long partnership, reinforcing their shared commitment to fostering knowledge and action in these critical regions.

Strengthening Joint Efforts

The new MoU seeks to leverage the expertise and resources of both organizations to enhance data accessibility, improve forecasting reliability, and engage diverse mountain communities.

“Together we can better influence major international policy frameworks and climate initiatives to address the profound impacts on mountain ecosystems and the cryosphere,” said Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General.

The collaboration will also strengthen ties with over 10,000 experts connected through MRI’s network, which spans 160 countries. Jörg Balsiger, MRI Chair and Professor of Sustainable Development at the University of Geneva, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “Mountains are hotspots for climate change, where biospheres and cryospheres are particularly vulnerable. This collaboration focuses on actionable knowledge to support global and regional adaptation efforts.”

Focus Areas of Collaboration

The partnership will focus on key areas to address the challenges faced by mountain regions:

Mountain Observations and Monitoring: Enhanced data sharing from research observatories and national hydrometeorological agencies to improve climate assessments and decision-making. Knowledge Transfer: Science-policy platforms will facilitate the exchange of information to guide national, regional, and global policymaking. Hazard and Risk Mitigation: Developing innovative information products to manage natural hazards such as glacial lake outbursts and landslides.

Urgency for Mountain Action

The agreement was signed at the start of the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation 2025, coinciding with the UN’s Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions (2023–2027). These initiatives aim to raise awareness about the essential role glaciers, snow, and ice play in regulating the global climate system and the devastating impacts of rapid glacial melt.

Studies show that temperatures in mountain regions are rising 1.5 to 2 times faster than the global average, exacerbating risks such as melting glaciers, biodiversity loss, and reduced water resources.

Mountains’ Global Significance

Mountains are vital for:

Global Water Resources : Supplying fresh water to billions of people.

: Supplying fresh water to billions of people. Biodiversity : Supporting unique ecosystems.

: Supporting unique ecosystems. Tourism and Recreation : Contributing to local and global economies.

: Contributing to local and global economies. Natural Hazard Management: Posing risks such as landslides and floods as the climate changes.

Despite their critical importance, mountains receive scant attention in international frameworks. The Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide only limited focus on mountain regions and the cryosphere.

Building on Success

The collaboration builds on the success of the WMO High Mountain Summit (2019), which fostered global actions to address mountain-specific challenges. By uniting resources, WMO and MRI aim to bridge the gap between science and policy to safeguard mountain ecosystems and the communities that depend on them.

Founded in 2001, the Mountain Research Initiative Coordination Office is supported by the Swiss Academy of Sciences and hosted at the University of Bern’s Centre for Development and Environment. This partnership marks another step toward creating sustainable, resilient mountain regions in the face of climate change.