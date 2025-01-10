Left Menu

Tibet's 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake: A Tragic Reminder

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet killed at least 126 people, marking it as the fifth-deadliest since 2008. The Qinghai-Tibetan plateau is prone to seismic activity, leading to several deadly quakes over the years in regions such as Sichuan, Qinghai, and Yunnan.

  • Country:
  • China

A devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.8 claimed the lives of at least 126 people in Tibet this week, making it the fifth deadliest quake in the region since 2008. This tragic event was reported by China's National Earthquake Data Center, highlighting the region's vulnerability due to its location on the tectonic plate boundaries.

Historically, China has faced numerous deadly earthquakes in similarly prone areas, including the infamous 2008 quake of magnitude 8.0, which resulted in over 69,000 fatalities. The Qinghai-Tibetan plateau, known for its seismic instability, often experiences significant earth tremors.

Past earthquakes have taken a heavy toll across northwestern and southwestern provinces. Specifically, the 2010 quake in Yushu county, Qinghai, left nearly 2,700 dead, while the 2014 Ludian quake in Yunnan caused over 600 deaths. Each disaster serves as a stark reminder of the region's geological challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

