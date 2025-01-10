Indian Diaspora Drives Global Sustainability: Insights from Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Panel Discussion

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention witnessed a thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Green Connections: The Indian Diaspora’s Contributions to Sustainable Development,” moderated by Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). Chaired by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, the session highlighted the transformative role of the Indian diaspora in advancing global sustainability and green growth.

In his opening address, Shri Vaishnaw outlined India’s ambitious renewable energy goals:

Increasing renewable energy capacity to 50% of the country’s total by 2030. Achieving self-sufficiency in innovative clean energy technologies, such as hydrogen-powered trains. Strengthening capabilities in green hydrogen production, photovoltaic cell manufacturing, and lithium-ion battery development.

He emphasized India’s leadership in green energy, with a current installed renewable energy capacity of 206 GW as of November 2024 and an ambitious target of 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030.

Global Perspectives on Sustainability

The panel featured eminent figures from Mauritius, Norway, Mexico, Vietnam, Switzerland, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and Canada, alongside key Indian leaders such as Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, and Shri Sujeet Kumar, Member of Parliament.

Discussions delved into the critical role of the diaspora in fostering global collaborations, investing in sustainable technologies, and supporting green innovation. Panelists explored diverse opportunities across sectors, including agriculture, real estate, electric mobility, green manufacturing, and MSME development.

IREDA’s Contributions to Green Financing

Shri Pradip Kumar Das highlighted IREDA’s pivotal role in India’s green transition, positioning it as the country’s largest green financing NBFC. Key milestones include:

An asset base of ₹69,000 Crore ($8.3 billion).

Cumulative sanctions of ₹2.39 Lakh Crore.

Cumulative disbursements of ₹1.53 Lakh Crore as of Q3 FY25.

IREDA’s exemplary corporate governance initiatives and innovative financing mechanisms have further reinforced its leadership in driving sustainable development.

Key Themes and Insights

Shri Das steered discussions on several themes, including:

Diaspora-driven investments in sustainable innovations.

The future of green technologies across multiple sectors.

Collaboration between Indian startups and the diaspora to further sustainability goals.

Call to Action for Global Collaboration

In his concluding remarks, Shri Vaishnaw emphasized leveraging the diaspora’s expertise to strengthen international partnerships, focusing on technology transfer, green skills development, and innovation.

A Commitment to a Sustainable Tomorrow

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 underscored India’s unwavering commitment to fostering international cooperation for a greener future. By harnessing the expertise and resources of the Indian diaspora, the convention reaffirmed the collective responsibility of building a sustainable and resilient global ecosystem.

This landmark session served as a testament to India’s leadership in green energy and the transformative potential of the Indian diaspora in addressing global sustainability challenges.