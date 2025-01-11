Deadly Cold: Crisis of Homelessness in Delhi
An NGO claims that 474 homeless individuals have died in Delhi from November 2024 to January 2025 due to winter exposure and lack of protective measures. The Centre for Holistic Development has highlighted numerous health risks and urged the authorities for improved shelter facilities and inclusive housing policies.
An NGO has raised concerns over the alarming death toll among Delhi's homeless, attributing 474 fatalities between November 2024 and January 2025 to harsh winter conditions and inadequate shelter measures.
In a communication to key city officials, the Centre for Holistic Development highlighted police statistics indicating that a significant portion of unidentified bodies are homeless individuals.
The NGO's statement underscores the urgent need for enhanced protective measures and improved shelter facilities, while advocating for inclusive housing policies to address the root causes of homelessness.
