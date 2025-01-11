Left Menu

Manipur CM Fosters Unity with New Development Projects

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated and laid foundations for several significant projects in Senapati district, emphasizing unity and inclusive development at the Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang general conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:11 IST
Manipur CM Fosters Unity with New Development Projects
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh marked his presence in Senapati district by inaugurating and laying the foundation for key infrastructure projects. These initiatives are aimed at fostering growth and unity within the region.

At the 42nd Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang general conference in Maram Bazar, Singh inaugurated the Multipurpose Rural Development Centre in Maram Khullen. He laid foundation stones for a new rigid pavement at Senapati district headquarters and boys and girls hostels in Maram, among other projects.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of inclusive development, mutual respect, and equal sharing to forge unity among Manipur's diverse communities, ensuring a harmonious future for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025