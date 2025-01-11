Manipur CM Fosters Unity with New Development Projects
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated and laid foundations for several significant projects in Senapati district, emphasizing unity and inclusive development at the Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang general conference.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh marked his presence in Senapati district by inaugurating and laying the foundation for key infrastructure projects. These initiatives are aimed at fostering growth and unity within the region.
At the 42nd Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang general conference in Maram Bazar, Singh inaugurated the Multipurpose Rural Development Centre in Maram Khullen. He laid foundation stones for a new rigid pavement at Senapati district headquarters and boys and girls hostels in Maram, among other projects.
The Chief Minister underscored the importance of inclusive development, mutual respect, and equal sharing to forge unity among Manipur's diverse communities, ensuring a harmonious future for the state.
