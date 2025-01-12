Left Menu

Inferno's Aftermath: Los Angeles Wildfires Devastate Pacific Palisades

Wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed thousands of structures and displaced residents, with 11 fatalities reported. A public health emergency has been declared due to smoke. Insurers face massive claims, and President Biden has pledged federal aid. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze, with some containment achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 00:40 IST
Inferno's Aftermath: Los Angeles Wildfires Devastate Pacific Palisades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wildfires ravaging Los Angeles have claimed 11 lives as firefighters struggle to contain the flames threatening various neighborhoods, including the upscale area of Pacific Palisades. Around 22,000 acres have been incinerated, with thousands of residents evacuated and countless homes reduced to ash.

A public health emergency has been declared due to the thick smoke permeating the air, and insurers are bracing for billions in claims. President Joe Biden has promised federal aid to support recovery efforts. The fires, fanned by changing winds, pose a severe threat with the potential for more devastation.

Local authorities are enforcing curfews to curb lawlessness, while those affected by the loss of homes and possessions face a lengthy recovery process. Meanwhile, many fear inadequate aid distribution and rising costs as they return to survey the charred remains of their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025