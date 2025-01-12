Palisades Wildfire: A Devastating Blaze Threatening Los Angeles

Aircraft deployed water and fire retardant over steep hillsides in a bid to curb the eastward advance of the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles on Saturday. With warnings of wind gusts up to 70 mph, ground firefighting efforts intensified amid perilous conditions.

Over the last day, the Palisades Fire devoured an additional 1,000 acres, with official reports indicating 16 fatalities. Damaging over 12,000 structures and leaving at least 13 unaccounted for, the fire has plunged Los Angeles County into a state of crisis.

Firefighting efforts face challenges as Santa Ana winds pose a constant threat. Amidst these hurdles, federal aid has arrived, following President Biden's disaster declaration. The recovery process is anticipated to be long and economically burdensome, with damages estimated at up to $150 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)