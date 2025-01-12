Left Menu

Palisades Wildfire: A Devastating Blaze Threatening Los Angeles

The Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles has consumed over 22,000 acres, leading to multiple fatalities, widespread destruction, and the evacuation of thousands. Intense Santa Ana winds complicate firefighting efforts, while federal aid is mobilized to assist affected residents. The disaster has caused significant damage with estimates of economic losses reaching $150 billion.

Updated: 12-01-2025 09:11 IST
Aircraft deployed water and fire retardant over steep hillsides in a bid to curb the eastward advance of the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles on Saturday. With warnings of wind gusts up to 70 mph, ground firefighting efforts intensified amid perilous conditions.

Over the last day, the Palisades Fire devoured an additional 1,000 acres, with official reports indicating 16 fatalities. Damaging over 12,000 structures and leaving at least 13 unaccounted for, the fire has plunged Los Angeles County into a state of crisis.

Firefighting efforts face challenges as Santa Ana winds pose a constant threat. Amidst these hurdles, federal aid has arrived, following President Biden's disaster declaration. The recovery process is anticipated to be long and economically burdensome, with damages estimated at up to $150 billion.



