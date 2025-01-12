Left Menu

Planet at the Boiling Point: Unprecedented Climate Extremes Mark 2024

In 2024, global temperatures hit record highs, crossing the crucial 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold above pre-industrial levels. This unprecedented heat sparked extreme weather events worldwide, underscoring the urgent need for climate action. Natural and human-induced factors contributed, with El Niño amplifying the warming impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oxford | Updated: 12-01-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 12:22 IST
Planet at the Boiling Point: Unprecedented Climate Extremes Mark 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an alarming development, 2024 witnessed global temperatures surpassing the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius mark for the first time, according to a new report by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service. The data highlights record heat across multiple continents, excluding Australasia and Antarctica, during the year.

The report outlines how this surging heat has driven severe weather events worldwide, including devastating floods in Pakistan and Afghanistan, all-time low water levels in the Amazon river, and exceptional heatwaves in Europe. Policymakers are reminded of the pressing need to cut greenhouse gas emissions drastically.

Natural fluctuations like a strong El Niño have intensified these climatic shifts, although such patterns can sometimes counteract warming. As the globe continues to reel from increasingly extreme climatic conditions, experts emphasize that every fraction of a degree in global warming is critical for human and ecological survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025