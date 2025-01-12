Blaze Erupts After Explosion at Greater Noida Chemical Plant

In Greater Noida, a devastating fire broke out at the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Sunday, following an explosion. Initial efforts by factory workers to contain the blaze proved futile, prompting an urgent response from local fire services.

Officials reported that over two dozen fire tenders were deployed to combat the inferno, which raged for more than seven hours. Thanks to the swift action of emergency teams, no injuries have been reported, though the plant has suffered extensive damage.

Local residents observed a towering column of thick black smoke emanating from the site. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blast that led to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)