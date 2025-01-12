Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue at Kannauj Station: 28 Workers Pulled from Rubble

A 16-hour rescue operation at Kannauj Railway Station successfully saved 28 workers trapped after a building collapse. No fatalities occurred, and all individuals are receiving hospital care. The collapse is under investigation as part of the AMRUT project. Compensation has been announced for injured workers.

Kannauj | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic 16-hour rescue operation at the Kannauj Railway Station concluded on Sunday morning, with officials confirming the safe extraction of 28 workers from beneath the debris of a collapsed building.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon when the shuttering of an under-construction building collapsed, trapping workers inside. Rescue teams, including those from the national and state disaster response forces, worked through the night to ensure the safety of the trapped individuals. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though all 28 workers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The North Eastern Railway has initiated an inquiry by forming a three-member committee to determine the cause of the collapse. This construction project is part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), focused on improving Kannauj Railway Station infrastructure. Ex gratia payments have been announced for affected workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

