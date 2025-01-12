Inferno in Los Angeles: Battling Blazes and Heartbreak

Firefighters in Los Angeles are making some headway against raging infernos that have consumed large portions of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Despite the progress, spreading flames and strong winds persistently pose a threat to the San Fernando Valley.

Emergency response teams, aided by aircraft dropping water and fire retardant, have managed to save several homes from the Palisades Fire, although many more have been lost. Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath described another night of devastation.

Six blazes, igniting since Tuesday, have claimed at least 14 lives, with 16 still missing. Governor Newsom anticipates the death toll to rise. The fires might become the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, with federal aid mobilized to assist the extensive recovery efforts.

