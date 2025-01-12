Swift Rescue: Injured Falcon Saved from Kite String Peril

An injured shaheen falcon has been rescued in Thane after it got tangled in a kite string, according to a wildlife conservation official. The bird, renowned for its incredible speed, was found with a cut on its left wing inflicted by a glass-coated kite string.

The falcon, part of the peregrine species capable of reaching speeds of up to 300 km/h, was discovered in the Chandiwala Complex area on Saturday. Abhijeet More of the Wildlife Welfare Association reported that the NGO is dedicated to treating the injuries, although the full extent of the damage is still being evaluated.

To prevent future incidents and ensure quick responses to wildlife injuries, More urged citizens to utilize the Maharashtra Forest Department's 'Hello Forest' helpline, offering support through the number 1926 for immediate rescue and medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)