Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Injured Falcon Saved from Kite String Peril

A shaheen falcon got injured after entangling in a kite string in Thane. Wildlife enthusiasts successfully rescued it. The bird, a sub-species of the peregrine falcon, sustained wounds on its wing. The Wildlife Welfare Association emphasized timely reports via the 'Hello Forest' helpline for efficient rescues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:54 IST
Swift Rescue: Injured Falcon Saved from Kite String Peril
  • Country:
  • India

An injured shaheen falcon has been rescued in Thane after it got tangled in a kite string, according to a wildlife conservation official. The bird, renowned for its incredible speed, was found with a cut on its left wing inflicted by a glass-coated kite string.

The falcon, part of the peregrine species capable of reaching speeds of up to 300 km/h, was discovered in the Chandiwala Complex area on Saturday. Abhijeet More of the Wildlife Welfare Association reported that the NGO is dedicated to treating the injuries, although the full extent of the damage is still being evaluated.

To prevent future incidents and ensure quick responses to wildlife injuries, More urged citizens to utilize the Maharashtra Forest Department's 'Hello Forest' helpline, offering support through the number 1926 for immediate rescue and medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025