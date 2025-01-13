Inferno Threatens Los Angeles: Hundreds of Lives Disrupted
Firefighters in Los Angeles are battling significant wildfires, devastating large areas including Pacific Palisades. At least 14 fatalities are reported, with expectations for the toll to climb. Over 100,000 people have been evacuated while strong winds, fueled by Santa Ana winds, pose ongoing threats.
In Los Angeles, firefighters confront widespread devastation as multiple blazes, notably the Palisades Fire, wreak havoc in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The inferno has already claimed at least 14 lives, and with winds expected to intensify, officials fear this number will increase.
Governor Gavin Newsom has called the fires potentially the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. Efforts to contain the spread involve air and ground operations, yet challenges remain. The destruction is leaving thousands displaced and disrupting communities across the region.
Federal assistance has been mobilized with President Biden declaring a major disaster, enabling aid for those affected. Despite some criticism from President-elect Trump, local leaders emphasize the situation's magnitude and complexity, urging patience and cooperation during this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
