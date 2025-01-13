NZ Emphasizes Biosecurity Amid German Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak

Recent events have underscored the critical importance of robust biosecurity measures for New Zealand. Border authorities have increased vigilance following the confirmation by German officials of the country's first foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in nearly 40 years. The outbreak, reported on Friday, occurred in a herd of water buffalo near Berlin.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard has affirmed New Zealand’s confidence in the European Union's ability to manage the outbreak effectively, citing adherence to international standards.

“New Zealand recognises the European Union’s protocols to manage FMD are in line with international standards and equivalent to New Zealand’s,” said Minister Hoggard.

German authorities have promptly informed the World Organisation for Animal Health and implemented rigorous containment measures. These include the establishment of restricted zones for animal and animal product movement, strict biosecurity protocols, destruction of infected animals and products, disinfection procedures, and heightened surveillance efforts.

New Zealand's Proactive Measures

Minister Hoggard emphasized New Zealand’s steadfast commitment to biosecurity, noting recent local challenges such as the detection of fruit flies in South Auckland and a high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in Otago.

“This is why we take biosecurity very seriously here in New Zealand,” Minister Hoggard stated. “Our Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) staff have been working tirelessly to address these challenges. The responses to both the fruit fly and avian influenza incidents have been effective, with no further issues identified to date.”

The MPI has also strengthened its border controls in light of the German outbreak, ensuring thorough inspections and monitoring of imported products. At this stage, no concerns have been raised regarding products imported from Germany, as New Zealand and the European Union have well-established protocols for managing such situations.

The Importance of Vigilance

Minister Hoggard reminded New Zealanders of the year-round significance of biosecurity. “Incursions of pests and diseases don’t take a break, and that’s why our biosecurity system doesn’t sleep. Protecting our agriculture and economy from biosecurity threats remains a top priority.”

Call to Action for New Zealanders

The MPI encourages all citizens and visitors to remain alert and adhere to biosecurity guidelines, particularly when traveling or importing goods. Simple actions, such as declaring items at customs and following travel advisories, contribute significantly to preventing the introduction of pests and diseases.

In addition to ongoing domestic efforts, MPI continues to work closely with international partners to uphold global biosecurity standards and ensure that any emerging threats are swiftly addressed.

New Zealand’s unwavering focus on biosecurity is a testament to its commitment to protecting its agricultural economy, environment, and way of life.