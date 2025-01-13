IAEA Launches Updated eSARIS Tool to Strengthen National Nuclear and Radiation Safety Frameworks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has unveiled an updated version of its eSARIS (Self-Assessment of Regulatory Infrastructure for Safety) tool, designed to assist countries in reviewing and enhancing their national legal and regulatory infrastructure for nuclear and radiation safety in alignment with IAEA safety standards.

The tool, based on a comprehensive questionnaire, helps regulatory authorities evaluate their compliance with international safety standards and identify areas for improvement.

Streamlined and User-Friendly Updates

The new eSARIS platform incorporates a range of updates aimed at improving its efficiency and usability. “The updated software enables regulatory authorities to perform a quality review,” said Ronald Pacheco, Head of the IAEA Control of Sources Unit. “They can evaluate the comprehensiveness and completeness of their responses before conducting an analysis against the IAEA safety standards for drawing recommendations for further improvement.”

Key enhancements include:

Revised and Reduced Question Sets: Feedback from users has led to a significant reduction in the time needed to complete the questionnaire while maintaining its depth and rigor. Intuitive User Interface: A redesigned interface simplifies navigation, while detailed guidance supports users in providing thorough and meaningful responses. Alignment with IRRS Guidelines: The tool’s structure now closely mirrors the IAEA Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) guidelines, facilitating better preparation for safety missions.

Four Comprehensive Components of eSARIS

The tool supports countries in several key areas of nuclear and radiation safety:

Preparation for IRRS Missions : Comprehensive self-assessments aligned with IAEA safety standards.

: Comprehensive self-assessments aligned with IAEA safety standards. Occupational Exposure Compliance : Evaluations focusing on the responsibilities of end-users and technical service providers.

: Evaluations focusing on the responsibilities of end-users and technical service providers. Regulatory Assessment : Analysis of national regulations against IAEA safety standards (No. GSR Part 3).

: Analysis of national regulations against IAEA safety standards (No. GSR Part 3). Safety Infrastructure for Nuclear Power: Assessment of safety frameworks for nuclear power programmes using the Integrated Review of Infrastructure for Safety (IRIS) tool (aligned with No. SSG-16 (Rev. 1)).

A Robust Framework for Global Safety Standards

IAEA safety standards are internationally recognized as the gold standard for protecting people and the environment from the risks of ionizing radiation. They provide a comprehensive framework of principles, requirements, and guidelines for achieving and maintaining nuclear and radiation safety.

Supporting Countries in IRRS Mission Preparation

The updated eSARIS tool is proving invaluable in preparing for IRRS missions, as it enables more rigorous self-assessments and ensures the availability of reference materials needed for effective evaluations.

“The new set of questionnaires marks a significant leap forward in streamlining both the self-assessment process and the preparation of reference materials required in advance of hosting an IRRS mission,” said Jean-René Jubin, IAEA Senior Nuclear Safety Officer and technical lead for the IRRS programme.

Case Study: Egypt’s Use of eSARIS

Egypt is among the first countries to leverage the updated platform in preparation for its IRRS mission in 2026. “The updated eSARIS platform has been instrumental in enhancing our regulatory self-assessment, enabling internal coordination and ensuring compliance with the IAEA safety standards,” said Usama Seddik, Vice Chair of the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority.

Accessing Support

The IAEA encourages all Member States to utilize the updated eSARIS tool to ensure robust regulatory frameworks and successful IRRS missions. For technical assistance, authorities can contact the eSARIS team via email.

With these enhancements, eSARIS reaffirms its role as a critical resource for strengthening global nuclear and radiation safety infrastructure, fostering international collaboration, and safeguarding public and environmental health.