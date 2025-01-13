Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Leopard Safely Captured in Sohna Society

A leopard entered a residential society in Sohna, Haryana, and was safely captured after a four-hour operation. Local wildlife officials responded quickly, using water to coax the leopard out of a sewage treatment plant where it was hiding. The animal was released unharmed into the Aravali forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:43 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A leopard created a stir in a residential society in Sohna, Haryana, when it wandered into the area, sparking an urgent response from local wildlife officials. Residents reported the big cat's midnight arrival, prompting swift action to ensure its safe capture.

Wildlife officer R K Jangra said the leopard, a five to six-year-old male, likely sought refuge amid territorial disputes or was on the lookout for food. Initially, attempts to lure the animal out with noise failed as it took shelter in the society's sewage treatment plant.

After strategic maneuvers, including cutting through the plant's grill and using water sprays, the team successfully coaxed the leopard into a net. The operation concluded without injuries, and the leopard was relocated to the Aravali forests, securing the safety of both residents and the animal itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

