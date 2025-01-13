Climate Activists Challenge Legacy: Just Stop Oil Protests at Darwin's Grave

In a bold statement on climate change, activists from the Just Stop Oil group have defaced the gravestone of Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey. This action underscores growing concerns over global warming, with activists marking "1.5 is dead" to signify exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The protest highlights fears over environmental health, linking today's climate emergency with an invocation of Darwin, who famously developed the theory of evolution. One activist expressed a belief that Darwin would be dismayed by the current ecological state, suggesting we are in a 'sixth mass extinction'.

This demonstration is part of a series of disruptive actions by Just Stop Oil, which has targeted sites across Britain to protest ecological degradation, including the U.S. Embassy and cultural landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)