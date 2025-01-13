DBT Hosts Webinar on Bio-Manufacturing for Climate-Resilient Agriculture under BioE3 Policy Initiative

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, organized the fifth webinar in its Biofoundry and Bio-Manufacturing Initiative series on January 13, 2025. The webinar focused on "Bio-Manufacturing for Climate Resilient Agriculture," a key pillar of the BioE3 Policy (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment & Employment). The policy, approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2024, aims to establish India as a global leader in bio-based innovations, prioritizing sustainable development across critical sectors, including agriculture.

Spotlight on Climate-Resilient Agriculture

This session provided a collaborative platform for academics, industry leaders, start-ups, and researchers to explore advancements in sustainable and regenerative agriculture. Participants underscored the urgency of creating climate-resilient agricultural systems that sustain yields, enhance food security, and reduce environmental impact. A holistic approach encompassing production, processing, consumption, and waste management was emphasized as crucial to building an efficient, low-waste agricultural value chain.

Dr. Vaishali Panjabi, Scientist ‘F’, DBT, stated, "Agriculture embodies the spirit of human survival yet faces dual challenges as both a significant contributor to and victim of climate change. This makes biotechnology-driven solutions essential to meet global food demands while safeguarding the environment." She elaborated on the BioE3 Policy's vision to drive sustainable bio-manufacturing innovations that address critical challenges across sectors, fostering green growth and a resilient bio-economy.

Sectoral Insights and Innovations

Dr. Sumita Kumari, Scientist ‘D’, DBT, shared an overview of the thematic focus on agriculture under the BioE3 Policy. She highlighted the potential of bio-manufacturing and disruptive technologies in leveraging India's rich bio-resources to embed climate resilience into the agricultural sector.

Dr. Gopaljee Jha, from the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), discussed strategies to harness microbial and plant systems for improving agricultural productivity amidst climate change. He advocated for using synthetic biology and AI/ML to enhance microbial chassis, creating innovative bio-protectants, bio-stimulants, and bio-fertilizers to sustain yields under changing environmental conditions.

Dr. Renuka Diwan, Co-founder and CEO of Bioprime Agri Solutions Pvt Ltd., offered an industry perspective, focusing on the practical requirements for scaling bio-manufacturing. She discussed optimizing raw material sourcing, standardization processes, and yield enhancement techniques, while emphasizing the need for financial support, incentives, and technology adoption to ensure global competitiveness in the agriculture sector.

Interactive Engagement and Future Roadmap

The webinar concluded with a vibrant Q&A session, where participants engaged with experts to discuss challenges, regulatory considerations, and opportunities in bio-manufacturing for climate-resilient agriculture. Moderated by officials from DBT and BIRAC, the discussions illuminated pathways to scale indigenous bio-based solutions, enhance collaboration across sectors, and strengthen India's leadership in sustainable agriculture.

New Additions to the Bio-Manufacturing Initiative

Building on the momentum, DBT announced the upcoming launch of regional hubs for bio-manufacturing, which will serve as incubation centers for start-ups and SMEs. These hubs will focus on advanced research in microbial applications, facilitate field trials, and provide financial assistance to promising innovations.

The event reinforced India’s commitment to fostering a biotechnology-driven, sustainable future that addresses the pressing challenges of climate change, ensuring food security, and strengthening the agricultural economy.