US Delegation Engages with Chennai on Water Challenges and Climate Change

A two-member delegation under the United States Ambassador's Water Expert Program visited Chennai to address water resource challenges and climate change. This initiative is supported by the US Departments of State and Interior.

During their stay, Steven Metzler, Director of Water Resources at SARA, and Julia McCarthy, Deputy Director of FEMA's Mitigation Division, engaged with local experts and policymakers. They participated in the Shaastra Tech Fest at IIT Madras, held discussions at Anna University, and collaborated with industry players via the Confederation of Indian Industry. Their engagements included offering insights at the Umagine 2025 panel on innovative climate solutions.

The delegation also met with Chennai's officials, including Mayor R Priya, to discuss ongoing efforts in river remediation and disaster resilience. US Consul General Chris Hodges reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting Tamil Nadu's initiatives as a partner and friend.

