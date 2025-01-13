Left Menu

US Delegation Engages with Chennai on Water Challenges and Climate Change

A two-member delegation from the United States visited Chennai to collaborate on water resource challenges and climate change. They engaged with experts and policymakers at various events and discussions, offering insights on innovative solutions. The visit highlighted cooperation with city officials and industry stakeholders.

US Delegation Engages with Chennai on Water Challenges and Climate Change
  Country:
  • India

A two-member delegation under the United States Ambassador's Water Expert Program visited Chennai to address water resource challenges and climate change. This initiative is supported by the US Departments of State and Interior.

During their stay, Steven Metzler, Director of Water Resources at SARA, and Julia McCarthy, Deputy Director of FEMA's Mitigation Division, engaged with local experts and policymakers. They participated in the Shaastra Tech Fest at IIT Madras, held discussions at Anna University, and collaborated with industry players via the Confederation of Indian Industry. Their engagements included offering insights at the Umagine 2025 panel on innovative climate solutions.

The delegation also met with Chennai's officials, including Mayor R Priya, to discuss ongoing efforts in river remediation and disaster resilience. US Consul General Chris Hodges reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting Tamil Nadu's initiatives as a partner and friend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

