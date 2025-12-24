Anu Garg: Breaking Barriers as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

Anu Garg, a senior Indian Administrative Service officer, has smashed the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman appointed as Odisha's chief secretary, as announced on Wednesday. She steps into the role following the retirement of Manoj Ahuja on December 31.

A seasoned bureaucrat from the 1991 batch, Garg has an impressive track record, currently serving as the state's development commissioner. Earlier this year, she made headlines by becoming the first female development commissioner in Odisha.

Garg's responsibilities are multifaceted as she also holds significant positions, including the secretary of the Planning and Convergence Department and additional chief secretary of the Water Resources Department, underscoring her pivotal role in the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)