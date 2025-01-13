Powerful Quake Rattles Southwestern Japan
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck southwestern Japan, prompting tsunami warnings for Miyazaki and Kochi Prefectures. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported the quake was centered off the island of Kyushu. The extent of damages remains unclear, as Japan, positioned on the 'Ring of Fire,' often experiences seismic activity.
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 shook southwestern Japan late Monday, as reported by the country's Meteorological Agency.
Authorities issued tsunami warnings for the Miyazaki and Kochi Prefectures, which are located on the southwestern island of Kyushu. The quake occurred at 9:19 pm local time.
The level of destruction is yet to be determined. Japan is situated on the 'Ring of Fire,' leading to frequent seismic disturbances.
