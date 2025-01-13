NIScPR to Host International Conference on Science, Technology, and Innovation Indicators for R&D Governance

The National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), a premier institute under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is set to host a two-day International Conference on “Aligning Science-Technology-Innovation Indicators for Effective R&D Governance” on January 14 and 15, 2025. The conference commemorates the institute’s 4th Foundation Day Celebrations and aims to serve as a platform for discussions on emerging challenges and best practices in research performance evaluation and governance.

As a bridge between science, technology, industry, and society, NIScPR is dedicated to advancing science communication and evidence-based policy studies. This conference aligns with its mission by focusing on research, innovation, and policy integration, facilitating collaboration among scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders. It aims to propose novel methods for performance evaluation, impact assessment, and effective governance of R&D systems.

The conference will see participation from over 300 attendees, including renowned scientists, researchers, and policymakers from India and abroad. It will feature:

Keynote Addresses: Delivered by top scientists and policymakers from India and international forums.

Foundation Day Lecture: Presented by Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General of RIS, on January 14, 2025.

Chief Guest Address: Delivered by Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, a distinguished academic and former Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology.

Valedictory Session: Graced by Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory.

Core Themes and Session Coordination

The conference will address five major themes, coordinated by subject matter experts:

Methods, Approaches, and Practices in Performance Evaluation – Dr. Sujit Bhattacharya. Open Science, Open Source, and Open Access – Shri Mukesh Pund. Measuring the Social Impact of Connecting R&D – Dr. Naresh Kumar. Connecting R&D and Social Media – Dr. Yogesh Suman. Foresight in R&D Governance – Dr. Vipin Kumar.

Diverse International Participation

Prominent experts from countries such as France, Russia, South Korea, the Netherlands, Brazil, Australia, and Armenia will contribute their insights through keynote addresses and panel discussions. Science councilors from Germany, Mexico, and the Netherlands will also participate, ensuring a global perspective on STI indicators and R&D governance.

Engaging Discussions and Practical Outcomes

The conference is structured to encourage vibrant discussions through panel sessions, paper presentations, and keynote talks. Key topics include initiatives such as PM One-Nation-One-Subscription, access to R&D resources, and policy suggestions for strengthening governance and inclusivity in research.

Young researchers will benefit from exposure to evidence-based policymaking tools, fostering their capacity to address developmental challenges through research. The outcomes will be disseminated in multiple formats, including a special journal issue, policy bulletin, and book proceedings.

Expected Contributions to Science and Policy

The deliberations aim to:

Identify effective STI indicators for evaluating R&D.

Strengthen inclusion and accessibility in scientific governance.

Shape policies to bridge gaps between research outcomes and societal benefits.

Organizational Leadership

Dr. Sujit Bhattacharya, Chief Scientist at CSIR-NIScPR and Chairperson of the conference, will present the event’s summary during the valedictory session. Dr. Avinash Kshitij, Principal Scientist, serves as the convenor, ensuring seamless organization and coordination.

The international conference promises to serve as a landmark event in R&D governance, setting new benchmarks for science, technology, and innovation integration while commemorating NIScPR's commitment to bridging the gap between science and society.