Tragedy Strikes: Mohali Building Collapse Claims One Life

A labourer was killed and another injured when an under-construction showroom collapsed in Mohali's TDI City. The incident prompted a swift rescue operation and an investigation into the collapse. A similar tragedy occurred in Sohana village last year, highlighting construction safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A construction site in Mohali became the scene of tragedy on Monday when the lintel of a three-storey showroom under construction collapsed. The incident, which occurred at TDI City on Airport Road around 4:30 pm, resulted in the death of a 41-year-old labourer.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke confirmed the tragic accident, noting that two persons were trapped under the debris. While one person, identified as Jasvinder Singh from Chuhar Majra, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the civil hospital, the other is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained.

In response to the collapse, a rescue operation was quickly initiated under the guidance of Sub-divisional Magistrate Damandeep Kaur and Deputy Superintendent of Police Karan Singh Sandhu. Authorities have announced a probe to determine the cause of the collapse. This incident follows a similar disaster in Mohali's Sohana village last year, where two lives were lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

