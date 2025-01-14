Inferno Engulfs Los Angeles: Deadly Wildfires Ravage City

Amidst the relentless fury of wildfires, Los Angeles faces a grim reality as dry Santa Ana winds continue to fan the flames. Over 8,500 firefighters are valiantly battling the infernos that have claimed at least 24 lives and level neighborhoods across the city.

Fueled by hurricane-force winds, these wildfires have left a trail of destruction, with more than 12,000 structures damaged or destroyed. As evacuation orders affect over 92,000 residents, California braces for further devastation and loss.

Amidst scenes of chaos, communities have come together in support, yet political debates over the state's disaster management persist. With billions in damage expected, Angelenos confront the daunting task of recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)