Discovery Channel and IAEA Launch Educational Series on Nuclear Science’s Role in Solving Global Issues

A new educational video series, Good to Know, launched today on Discovery Channel, showcases how nuclear science is addressing global challenges. Produced through a partnership between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Warner Bros. Discovery, the series will air across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, reaching 44 million households in over 30 countries.

The initial installment of five one-minute films explains how radiation and nuclear technologies provide solutions to urgent global challenges:

Microplastics in the Ocean (Monaco/Global): Highlighting how nuclear techniques track and mitigate plastic pollution in marine environments.

Growing Cancer Burden (India): Demonstrating advancements in nuclear medicine for early detection and effective treatment.

Food Insecurity (Austria/Global): Showcasing nuclear methods to improve crop yields and food safety.

Water Scarcity (Austria/Costa Rica): Exploring how isotopic techniques enhance water resource management in drought-prone regions.

Industrial Contamination (Czech Republic): Presenting how nuclear technologies identify and address industrial pollutants.

These films, available on television and online, are part of Discovery Channel’s Good to Know series, emphasizing nuclear science’s benefits for environmental sustainability and human development.

Future Content and Broader Impact

Upcoming episodes will explore nuclear science's role in combating climate change, including studies on coastal carbon sequestration, ocean acidification, and pest control without chemicals. The series will also feature IAEA programs targeting plastic pollution, drought resilience, and hunger eradication.

IAEA’s Role in Advancing Nuclear Science

The films are backed by the IAEA’s twelve nuclear sciences and applications laboratories, which develop and share nuclear techniques globally. The labs focus on innovations that contribute to global development, particularly in agriculture, health, and environmental conservation.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed the significance of the project: “While the IAEA is well-known as a nuclear watchdog, we also play a critical role in demonstrating how nuclear science can improve lives. From helping farmers grow better crops to supporting cancer patients and addressing climate change, science offers real solutions to global challenges. It’s vital that people are aware of these opportunities, especially as we face the growing impacts of climate change.”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Commitment to Social Good

Jamie Cooke, Executive Vice President at Warner Bros. Discovery, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “We are thrilled to leverage our storytelling expertise to highlight how nuclear science improves lives and supports environmental sustainability. This aligns with our Social Good Strategy, using our media platform to positively impact communities and inspire action.”

About the Organizations

The IAEA, known as the "Atoms for Peace and Development" organization, collaborates with Member States to promote the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technology. Warner Bros. Discovery is a global media leader with iconic brands like Discovery Channel, CNN, and HBO, providing educational and entertainment content to audiences worldwide.

With this collaboration, Good to Know bridges scientific innovation and public awareness, fostering understanding of how nuclear technology contributes to a more sustainable and equitable future.