Mission Mausam: Advancing India's Meteorological Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the need for improved earthquake warning systems, highlighting India's progress in weather forecasting, which has minimized cyclone-related losses. At the 150th anniversary of the India Meteorological Department, he launched 'Mission Mausam' for advanced weather technology development and released the IMD's Vision-2047 document.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on scientists to create warning systems for earthquakes, highlighting that advanced weather forecasts have significantly reduced the impact of cyclones. Speaking at the 150th anniversary event of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Modi praised the institution for its role in India's scientific journey.

He launched 'Mission Mausam', aimed at advancing India's weather technologies with next-gen radars, satellites, and high-performance computing. Modi stressed on enhancing meteorology to bolster disaster management, recalling significant improvements since past calamities.

Modi also released the IMD Vision-2047 document and commemorative items, emphasizing the importance of traditional knowledge in understanding weather patterns. India's advancements in meteorology, he noted, provide crucial support to neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

