In a groundbreaking move, China has effectively transformed the Taklamakan Desert, often known as the 'sea of death,' into a vast oasis of innovation. Encompassing the country's largest and the world's second-largest shifting desert, a 3,050-kilometer green belt has been constructed utilizing solar-powered vegetation and sand-blocking technology, marking a significant milestone in desert reclamation and sustainability efforts.

At the heart of this transformation is the 500MW Photovoltaic Sand Control Demonstration Project located on the desert's southern edge. Through an innovative 'Photovoltaic + Agriculture' model, the project aims to bolster the ecological defense line by planting sand-fixing plants like alfalfa under an expansive array of 22,000-acre photovoltaic panels, merging energy production with biological sand control to enhance sand prevention capabilities.

Spearheading these efforts is Grand Sunergy, the exclusive solar product provider for the project. The company has engineered high-efficiency solar products tailored for the desert's harsh environment, boasting superior tear, corrosion, and load resistance. Grand Sunergy is also expanding its reach to other 'photovoltaic+' initiatives, exploring applications such as offshore photovoltaic installations and collaborations with salt production, thereby promoting the adoption of renewable energy across diverse sectors.

