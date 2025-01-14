Left Menu

Tragedy in the Jungle: Tiger Attack Claims a Life in Chandrapur

A 57-year-old man was killed by a tiger in the Ballarpur forest range, Chandrapur. The tiger was tranquilized and captured by forest officials. Lalsingh Maravi, working on bamboo removal, was attacked by the tiger. The animal was taken to a treatment center, and compensation was given to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger fatally attacked a 57-year-old man in the Ballarpur forest, Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, as confirmed by forest officials. The big cat, responsible for the attack, was later tranquilized and captured, they reported.

The victim, Lalsingh Maravi from Manikpur, Madhya Pradesh, was engaged in bamboo removal work when the tiger, unseen and lurking, attacked. Forest officials, informed swiftly about the tragic event, rushed to the scene accompanied by a Rapid Response Team.

The tiger, found lingering near Maravi's body, was expertly tranquilized by wildlife specialists. It was then examined by a veterinary officer and placed in a cage for transfer to the Transit Treatment Centre. Maravi's body was returned to his family post-autopsy with initial financial aid provided, officials confirmed, led by Deputy Conservator Shweta Boddu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

