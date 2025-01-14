Tragedy in the Jungle: Tiger Attack Claims a Life in Chandrapur

A tiger fatally attacked a 57-year-old man in the Ballarpur forest, Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, as confirmed by forest officials. The big cat, responsible for the attack, was later tranquilized and captured, they reported.

The victim, Lalsingh Maravi from Manikpur, Madhya Pradesh, was engaged in bamboo removal work when the tiger, unseen and lurking, attacked. Forest officials, informed swiftly about the tragic event, rushed to the scene accompanied by a Rapid Response Team.

The tiger, found lingering near Maravi's body, was expertly tranquilized by wildlife specialists. It was then examined by a veterinary officer and placed in a cage for transfer to the Transit Treatment Centre. Maravi's body was returned to his family post-autopsy with initial financial aid provided, officials confirmed, led by Deputy Conservator Shweta Boddu.

(With inputs from agencies.)