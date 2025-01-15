Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Attacks Highlight Human-Wildlife Conflict in Gujarat

A 76-year-old woman, Diwaliben Jogia, was killed by a leopard in Fareda village, Gujarat, as she slept outside her home. This incident follows the death of a seven-year-old girl in a similar attack. The growing human-animal conflict in the region raises concerns for safety and calls for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Girsomnath | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:48 IST
Tragic Leopard Attacks Highlight Human-Wildlife Conflict in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, a 76-year-old woman, Diwaliben Jogia, lost her life in a leopard attack, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

Jogia was attacked while sleeping outside her residence in Fareda village, within the Babaria forest range. Despite being swiftly transported to a government hospital, she succumbed to severe head and neck injuries. Forest officials are currently deploying traps to capture the animal.

This unfortunate event comes shortly after a young girl in the nearby Amreli district was also tragically killed by a leopard. The proximity to Gir National Park, home to Asiatic lions, underscores rising concerns over human-animal conflicts, prompting local demands for leopards' relocation to deeper forest areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025