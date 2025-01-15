Tragic Leopard Attacks Highlight Human-Wildlife Conflict in Gujarat

In a harrowing incident in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, a 76-year-old woman, Diwaliben Jogia, lost her life in a leopard attack, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

Jogia was attacked while sleeping outside her residence in Fareda village, within the Babaria forest range. Despite being swiftly transported to a government hospital, she succumbed to severe head and neck injuries. Forest officials are currently deploying traps to capture the animal.

This unfortunate event comes shortly after a young girl in the nearby Amreli district was also tragically killed by a leopard. The proximity to Gir National Park, home to Asiatic lions, underscores rising concerns over human-animal conflicts, prompting local demands for leopards' relocation to deeper forest areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)