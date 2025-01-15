India Meteorological Department Celebrates 150 Years with Vision-2047 Plan for a Climate-Smart Nation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) celebrated its 150th anniversary on January 14, 2025, in a grand ceremony attended by Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Minister of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. The event highlighted IMD’s contributions to national and global resilience and unveiled its ambitious Vision-2047, a roadmap to transform India into a climate-smart nation.

Prime Minister Modi praised IMD’s 150 years of service and introduced Vision-2047, a strategy aimed at minimizing the loss of life from severe weather events by enabling timely and accurate risk-informed forecasts. The Vision aligns with India’s aspiration to achieve zero fatalities from extreme weather by 2047, the centennial year of Indian independence.

“IMD’s modernization and its commitment to science are essential steps toward building a sustainable future for India,” said Modi.

Vision-2047: A Roadmap for the Future

IMD’s Vision-2047 outlines key objectives to strengthen India’s weather and climate resilience:

Enhanced Detection : Achieve 100% detection of severe weather events at the village and household level.

: Achieve 100% detection of severe weather events at the village and household level. Improved Forecasting Accuracy : Reduce forecasting errors with a 90% accuracy rate for 5-day forecasts and significant accuracy improvements for up to 10-day forecasts.

: Reduce forecasting errors with a 90% accuracy rate for 5-day forecasts and significant accuracy improvements for up to 10-day forecasts. Village-Level Systems: Expand meteorological observation networks to include village-level stations, supported by advanced remote sensing systems such as satellites and radars.

“This vision will not only safeguard lives and livelihoods but will also help mainstream weather and climate information into India’s socio-economic strategies,” wrote Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General of Meteorology at IMD.

Global Recognition and Collaboration

As a founding member of WMO since 1950, India has played a prominent role in advancing global meteorological initiatives. IMD hosts several WMO-designated regional centers, including the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) New Delhi, which contributes to tropical cyclone monitoring and disaster risk reduction.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo lauded IMD’s legacy, emphasizing its impact on reducing fatalities from extreme weather in India and the region.

“Tropical cyclones that once claimed tens of thousands of lives are now manageable events thanks to accurate forecasts and coordinated disaster management,” said Saulo. She also noted that IMD’s work aligns seamlessly with the global “Early Warnings for All” campaign.

Weather Challenges in 2024 and Beyond

India faced its hottest year on record in 2024, grappling with prolonged heatwaves, heavy monsoon rains, and devastating landslides in Kerala. Air pollution also reached alarming levels in several regions, underscoring the urgent need for advanced climate monitoring systems.

Saulo highlighted IMD’s efforts to address these challenges: “IMD’s innovations not only protect communities but also strengthen critical sectors such as agriculture, water management, and energy supply.”

Socio-Economic Impact and Investment

The socio-economic benefits of investing in meteorological services are immense, Saulo noted, urging greater support for IMD’s initiatives.

“Investment in National Meteorological and Hydrological Services is a win-win for everyone,” she stated, adding that such efforts bolster resilience, enhance disaster management, and promote sustainable development.

A Climate-Smart Future

Vision-2047 is designed to integrate weather and climate information into India’s national objectives, paving the way for socio-economic advancements. IMD’s ambitious goals aim to protect lives, strengthen resilience, and make India a leader in climate-smart innovations.

As IMD embarks on its next chapter, its commitment to leveraging science for public service ensures a safer, more sustainable future for all.