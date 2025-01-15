Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Himachal Roads: Separate Accidents Claim Three Lives

Three people, including two women, perished in separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and Shimla districts. The incidents occurred on Wednesday, involving a pickup truck and an Alto car. Investigations into the causes are ongoing, while survivors receive medical treatment.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a tragic day on its roads with two separate accidents claiming three lives. Two women lost their lives when a pickup truck plunged from a link road onto the Hindustan-Tibet National Highway in Kinnaur district.

The victims were Basanti, a 45-year-old from Bihar, and Norbu Jangmo, 61, from Spillow. Meanwhile, the vehicle owner, Pawan Kumar Negi, and his brother Puran Chhering sustained serious injuries.

Another accident in Shimla's Theog Court Colony resulted in the death of Vinod Kumar, 42, when his Alto car went out of control. Police are investigating both incidents.

