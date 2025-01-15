Tragedy Strikes Himachal Roads: Separate Accidents Claim Three Lives

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a tragic day on its roads with two separate accidents claiming three lives. Two women lost their lives when a pickup truck plunged from a link road onto the Hindustan-Tibet National Highway in Kinnaur district.

The victims were Basanti, a 45-year-old from Bihar, and Norbu Jangmo, 61, from Spillow. Meanwhile, the vehicle owner, Pawan Kumar Negi, and his brother Puran Chhering sustained serious injuries.

Another accident in Shimla's Theog Court Colony resulted in the death of Vinod Kumar, 42, when his Alto car went out of control. Police are investigating both incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)