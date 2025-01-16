Cracks in the Dams: Tibet's Post-Quake Challenges
Tibetan authorities reported that a recent earthquake caused structural issues in five out of the 14 hydropower dams inspected. Three of these dams have been emptied as a precautionary measure, following the 6.8 magnitude quake that hit the region last week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- China
Authorities in Tibet have identified structural problems in five hydropower dams following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck last week.
An official from the Tibet emergency management team disclosed that, as a precaution, three of the compromised dams have been completely emptied.
This development comes from the routine inspections conducted on 14 dams in the aftermath of the seismic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement