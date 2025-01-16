Left Menu

Cracks in the Dams: Tibet's Post-Quake Challenges

Tibetan authorities reported that a recent earthquake caused structural issues in five out of the 14 hydropower dams inspected. Three of these dams have been emptied as a precautionary measure, following the 6.8 magnitude quake that hit the region last week.

  • China

Authorities in Tibet have identified structural problems in five hydropower dams following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck last week.

An official from the Tibet emergency management team disclosed that, as a precaution, three of the compromised dams have been completely emptied.

This development comes from the routine inspections conducted on 14 dams in the aftermath of the seismic event.

