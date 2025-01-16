Spacewalk Saga: Astronaut Williams Takes Cosmic Stroll

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams stepped out onto the cosmos on Thursday, marking her first spacewalk in over seven months at the International Space Station. Williams, the station's commander of Indian origin, partnered with fellow astronaut Nick Hague to address overdue repair tasks.

The two were originally launched on a space mission aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule in June, initially slated as a brief test expedition. However, the mission extended after the Starliner's technical issues required it to return unmanned, followed by delays in SpaceX's replacement launch schedule.

This ten-month ordeal comes following last summer's spacewalk pause due to a suit cooling system malfunction. NASA now assures the issue has been resolved as Williams prepares for another spacewalk, her eighth, with Butch Wilmore by her side next week.

