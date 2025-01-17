Rethinking the Meat Consumption in Early Human Ancestors

Recent findings challenge the long-held belief that meat played a crucial role in the diet of Australopithecus, an early human ancestor known for its mix of ape-like and human-like traits. New research provides evidence that these early hominins primarily consumed a plant-based diet, with meat being a lesser component.

The study, published in the journal Science, analyzed the chemistry of fossilized tooth enamel from seven Australopithecus individuals dating back 3.7 to 3.3 million years ago in South Africa. The results indicate a diet composed mainly of fruits, leaves, and flowering plants, aligning with herbivorous animals in the same ecosystem.

While the consumption of meat may have contributed to the later development of larger brains among successive hominin species, the data suggest Australopithecus did not rely heavily on meat. This finding may reshape understandings of human evolution and the dietary contributions to brain expansion.

