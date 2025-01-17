Left Menu

Rethinking the Meat Consumption in Early Human Ancestors

New research reveals Australopithecus, an early human ancestor, primarily followed a plant-based diet. Despite previous assumptions, meat consumption might have emerged later in human evolution. The study analyzed the tooth enamel of seven Australopithecus individuals from South Africa, challenging existing notions about the role of meat in early hominins' diets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:56 IST
Recent findings challenge the long-held belief that meat played a crucial role in the diet of Australopithecus, an early human ancestor known for its mix of ape-like and human-like traits. New research provides evidence that these early hominins primarily consumed a plant-based diet, with meat being a lesser component.

The study, published in the journal Science, analyzed the chemistry of fossilized tooth enamel from seven Australopithecus individuals dating back 3.7 to 3.3 million years ago in South Africa. The results indicate a diet composed mainly of fruits, leaves, and flowering plants, aligning with herbivorous animals in the same ecosystem.

While the consumption of meat may have contributed to the later development of larger brains among successive hominin species, the data suggest Australopithecus did not rely heavily on meat. This finding may reshape understandings of human evolution and the dietary contributions to brain expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

