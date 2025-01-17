Wildfires Ignite Health Risks: Unseen Threats Amidst the Flames
Wildfires in Los Angeles have not only ravaged landscapes and properties but also pose significant health risks. Injuries and deaths are direct effects, while burns and smoke inhalation indirectly harm the immune system, increasing infection risks. Microbes traveling in smoke and crowded shelters can further perpetuate infections.
Perth, Jan 17 (The Conversation) – Wildfires in Los Angeles have brought devastation, but the invisible aftermath extends farther, affecting human health. Beyond physical destruction, these fires have far-reaching impacts that include triggering infections.
Fires can cause direct harm, with a rising death toll now at 24. However, they also indirectly impact health by altering the immune system. Burns induce immune changes, raising infection risks, while smoke inhalation inflames airways, increasing vulnerability to respiratory infections.
Recent studies reveal microbes travel in fire-induced smoke, possibly causing infections. As research continues, public health responses should incorporate protective measures and surveillance to manage outbreaks in affected areas.
