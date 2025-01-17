Left Menu

Wildfires Ignite Health Risks: Unseen Threats Amidst the Flames

Wildfires in Los Angeles have not only ravaged landscapes and properties but also pose significant health risks. Injuries and deaths are direct effects, while burns and smoke inhalation indirectly harm the immune system, increasing infection risks. Microbes traveling in smoke and crowded shelters can further perpetuate infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:08 IST
Wildfires Ignite Health Risks: Unseen Threats Amidst the Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Perth, Jan 17 (The Conversation) – Wildfires in Los Angeles have brought devastation, but the invisible aftermath extends farther, affecting human health. Beyond physical destruction, these fires have far-reaching impacts that include triggering infections.

Fires can cause direct harm, with a rising death toll now at 24. However, they also indirectly impact health by altering the immune system. Burns induce immune changes, raising infection risks, while smoke inhalation inflames airways, increasing vulnerability to respiratory infections.

Recent studies reveal microbes travel in fire-induced smoke, possibly causing infections. As research continues, public health responses should incorporate protective measures and surveillance to manage outbreaks in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025