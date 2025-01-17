Addressing Climate Change: A Global Call to Action

The Chief of the World Meteorological Organization, Celeste Saulo, has issued a stark warning about the lack of sufficient action by governments and the private sector to combat climate change's looming impacts.

In 2015, the Paris Climate Summit set a critical target—limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This target, essential for avoiding dire consequences, was officially breached by 2024, marking it as the hottest year ever recorded.

Saulo calls for a shift towards sustainable economic practices, warning that the neglect of climate considerations by major players could lead to steeper costs. She urges a long-term outlook to address rising temperatures and extreme weather events, emphasizing the role of every individual in combating climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)