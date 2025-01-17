Left Menu

Addressing Climate Change: A Global Call to Action

WMO chief Celeste Saulo warns of insufficient efforts by governments and private sectors to mitigate climate change. The 2015 Paris Climate Summit's target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was breached, with 2024 as the hottest year recorded. Saulo emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:35 IST
The Chief of the World Meteorological Organization, Celeste Saulo, has issued a stark warning about the lack of sufficient action by governments and the private sector to combat climate change's looming impacts.

In 2015, the Paris Climate Summit set a critical target—limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This target, essential for avoiding dire consequences, was officially breached by 2024, marking it as the hottest year ever recorded.

Saulo calls for a shift towards sustainable economic practices, warning that the neglect of climate considerations by major players could lead to steeper costs. She urges a long-term outlook to address rising temperatures and extreme weather events, emphasizing the role of every individual in combating climate change.

