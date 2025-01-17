Left Menu

Tension Mounts Over Unsafe Towers in Gurugram Society

Residents of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram are in conflict with builders regarding unsafe towers. A structural audit declared most towers unsafe following a collapse incident. The district administration has paused evacuation, calling for further developer input. Residents demand rent compensation and removal of reconstruction charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:02 IST
The district administration in Gurugram has temporarily halted its decision to evacuate three towers of Chintels Paradiso society, deemed unsafe by a structural audit performed by IIT-Delhi, officials reported on Friday.

Residents and builders are in a standoff over the reconstruction specifics following the partial collapse of a tower in February 2022 that resulted in two fatalities. A meeting chaired by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar addressed objections from the residents.

As the final decision awaits input from developers, residents are demanding rent compensation and the removal of a reconstruction fee for affected towers. The case reflects broader concerns of safety and financial provisions in high-rise developments.

