Tension Mounts Over Unsafe Towers in Gurugram Society

The district administration in Gurugram has temporarily halted its decision to evacuate three towers of Chintels Paradiso society, deemed unsafe by a structural audit performed by IIT-Delhi, officials reported on Friday.

Residents and builders are in a standoff over the reconstruction specifics following the partial collapse of a tower in February 2022 that resulted in two fatalities. A meeting chaired by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar addressed objections from the residents.

As the final decision awaits input from developers, residents are demanding rent compensation and the removal of a reconstruction fee for affected towers. The case reflects broader concerns of safety and financial provisions in high-rise developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)