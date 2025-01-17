Left Menu

Chilika Lagoon Hosts Major Midwinter Bird Census

A major midwinter bird census will occur in Odisha's water bodies, notably the Chilika lagoon. State's Forest Minister inaugurated a training for enumerators to scientifically count birds. Various experts and organizations will participate in the census on Saturday, covering 58 forest divisions and involving over 21 counting groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:53 IST
Chilika Lagoon Hosts Major Midwinter Bird Census
  • Country:
  • India

A significant midwinter bird census is set to take place across Odisha's water bodies, with the Chilika lagoon—India's largest waterfowl habitat—at the forefront. The event is scheduled for Saturday and aims to provide critical data on bird populations in the region.

A preparatory training session for those conducting the count was held at the Wetland Training and Research Centre near Chilika, attracting bird enthusiasts and experts from various organizations. The event was inaugurated by the state's Forest and Environment Minister, Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, who underscored the importance of scientific methods in bird counting.

The census will simultaneously cover 58 forest divisions from 6 am to 11 am. In his remarks, Singhkhuntia expressed gratitude to organizations like the Bombay Natural History Society and the Wildlife Institute of India for their involvement. Chilika Wildlife Division's DFO, Amlan Nayak, reported that 21 enumerator groups have been formed, and special arrangements have been made to minimize disturbances to the birds during the count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025