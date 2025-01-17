Chilika Lagoon Hosts Major Midwinter Bird Census

A significant midwinter bird census is set to take place across Odisha's water bodies, with the Chilika lagoon—India's largest waterfowl habitat—at the forefront. The event is scheduled for Saturday and aims to provide critical data on bird populations in the region.

A preparatory training session for those conducting the count was held at the Wetland Training and Research Centre near Chilika, attracting bird enthusiasts and experts from various organizations. The event was inaugurated by the state's Forest and Environment Minister, Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, who underscored the importance of scientific methods in bird counting.

The census will simultaneously cover 58 forest divisions from 6 am to 11 am. In his remarks, Singhkhuntia expressed gratitude to organizations like the Bombay Natural History Society and the Wildlife Institute of India for their involvement. Chilika Wildlife Division's DFO, Amlan Nayak, reported that 21 enumerator groups have been formed, and special arrangements have been made to minimize disturbances to the birds during the count.

